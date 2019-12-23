Metro CAN Backs Placing of Nigeria on Watchlist by US – Thisdaylive

#1
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it welcomes the placing of the country on a special watch list by the US government.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by Special Assistant (Media &Communications) to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the body said …

can.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2tET3gd

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top