CAN: Churches must be reopened for divine solution to COVID-19 - TheCable
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the continued closure of churches in parts of Nigeria despite the relaxation of the lockdown.
www.thecable.ng
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro Government warns churches against ‘reckless confidence’ over COVID-19 – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Government warns churches against ‘reckless confidence’ over COVID-19 – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Pastor Adeboye Speaks On Lockdown Extension On Churches – Olu Famous Blog
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro Government warns churches against ‘reckless confidence’ over COVID-19 – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro Government warns churches against ‘reckless confidence’ over COVID-19 – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro Pastor Adeboye Speaks On Lockdown Extension On Churches – Olu Famous Blog