The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday condoled with the leaderships of the Roman Catholic Church and the Nigerian Baptist Convention over killing of two clerics.
The CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, in a statement signed by Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant, Media and Communications to …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wiarFf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, in a statement signed by Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant, Media and Communications to …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wiarFf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]