Metro CAN congratulates Buhari as JNI asks Atiku to accept his fate – TheCable

#1
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to run an inclusive government this time.

Buhari was re-elected in the February 23 election, defeating Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had since rejected the outcome …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2XB5HaA

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top