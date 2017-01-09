Submit Post Advertise

Metro CAN Kicks Against Adeboye's Resignation, Set to Challenge FG

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Jan 9, 2017 at 11:22 AM.

    The Christian Association of Nigeria has totally condemned the law that forced Pastor Enoch Adeboye, former General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, into stepping aside as head of the church in Nigeria.

    The National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, Kwamkur Samuel, argued that a similar law, which compelled churches in Nigeria to surrender their mission schools, built by missionaries and churches to government, had been introduced in the past.

    “From the look of the law, it seems to have been enacted with a good motive to regulate the excesses of not-for-profit organisations in Nigeria and ensure prudent management of offices and resources.

    “But in practical terms, we feel strongly that the law is targeted at weakening the church in Nigeria and ensure that the generals of the church, who have the vision of developing the church, are pulled off to make churches and members vulnerable to attacks.

    “It is difficult for the church to keep quiet on such laws.

    “While, as Christians, we are admonished by the Holy Bible to respect and be obedient to constituted authorities in our nation, we are sure it is in response and respect for this admonition that our highly-esteemed father, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, decided to resign his headship of The Redeemed Christian Church of God.’’

    He added, “We will consult widely and study the law further and the future implications in line with our vision and calling as pastors, implications on our followers, and the motive of the law before taking the appropriate measures of clearly stating our opinion for or against the law to the authorities.

    “Adeboye is not just a Redeemed Church pastor but a mentor, counsellor and distant pastor to a lot of Christians and non-Christians in Nigeria and the world over. We understand the news will take many by surprise but the fact that he remains the General Overseer (Worldwide) is enough consolation to most of us,''the statement read.
     
    Jules, Jan 9, 2017 at 11:22 AM
    Comments

  2. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Why are Churches afraid to be open?

    Pastor Adeboye complied without ranting, others must do as well. Besides, it applies to all religious bodies and Not-For-Profit Schemes.

    Why are Nigerians so spiritual and blind-folded.

    I can see that even CAN has refused to read the letters and details of the NFPO Code before making a case out of nothing.
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 9, 2017 at 11:30 AM
