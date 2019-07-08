Do we know what the RUGA plan is? Beyond ethnic sentiments, how many of us know what the details are Who was consulted before this was proposed and why was the consultation limited? Why does the president want to press ahead in light of the push back? What has he promised the herdsmen?

Why Buhari Must Cancel RUGA Project, Not Just Suspend It - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has approved Ruga settlements across the 36 states for herdsmen. This means that states would give out lands which will serve as settlement for herdsmen.

‘Ruga Settlement not for Herdsmen Alone’ – Garba Shehu – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, says the proposed “Ruga Settlement” is not for herdsmen alone. Reacting to the widespread opposition towards the project, Shehu denied that the federal government has the plan to forcefully take lands from some states. “Ruga Settlement seeks to settle...

Presidency highlights the benefits of Ruga settlements, educates Nigerians. [Swipe] – Instablog9ja - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News Presidency highlights the benefits of Ruga settlements, educates Nigerians...... Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2Npbm2G Get More Nigeria Political News

We Have Ranches To Cater For Over 5,000 Cows, No Need For Ruga Settlements -Governor Akeredolu – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State has kicked against the proposed Ruga settlements for herdsmen across the country. Akeredolu said the Ruga settlements, initiated by the federal government cannot be in the interests of Ondo state as the lands in the state had been earmarked for forest...

Coalition Of Northern groups tells Governors: ”Accept RUGA within 30 days or we will resort to our next line of action” (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News Coalition Of Northern groups tells Governors: ”Accept RUGA within 30 days or we will resort to our next line of action” (video) A coalition of Northern groups have issued a 30-day ultimatum to different state governors who are opposed to the RUGA settlement program, to reconsider their … Read...

There has been a big push back from all regions against the proposed 'RUGA' settlements (Ranches) across Nigeria. There are several questions that one needs to get a handle on:There are quite a few discussions and interviews with Nigerian social and legal experts in Nigeria. Here are a few links: