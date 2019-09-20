The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to the court Judgement which struck out the rape allegation made by Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyibo and also awarded N1m as damages in favour of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly Founder.Pastor Bayo Oladeji, media aide of the President of Christian Association of Nigeria Revd Samson Ayokunle who spoke to Vanguard on his behalf, said the image of the Nigerian church has been dented by the rape allegation and the court proceedings