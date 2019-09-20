Metro CAN reacts to Fatoyinbo’s court victory, says image of the Nigerian church has been dented by the rape allegation - LIB

#1
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to the court Judgement which struck out the rape allegation made by Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyibo and also awarded N1m as damages in favour of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly Founder.

Pastor Bayo Oladeji, media aide of the President of Christian Association of Nigeria Revd Samson Ayokunle who spoke to Vanguard on his behalf, said the image of the Nigerian church has been dented by the rape allegation and the court proceedings

CAN.PNG


READ MORE
 
[139]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top