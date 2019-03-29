The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has visited President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him on his victory in the recent presidential election.The Christian body was led to the presidential villa on Friday by its president, Samson Ayokunle.There were reports recently in the media that claimed that CAN would not congratulate Mr Buhari until the court case instituted by his main challenger, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was concluded.