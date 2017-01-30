Submit Post Advertise

Canada: 6 Dead, 8 Wounded In Quebec Mosque Shooting

    Not fewer than six people are dead after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, according to Quebec Provincial Police.

    Eight people were injured.

    The attack, which took place at the city's Quebec Islamic Cultural Center, is being investigated as an act of terrorism by police.

    canadan Mosque Shooting.JPG

    In what was described as a coordinated attack, witnesses say at least two gunmen wearing black fired indiscriminately into the dozens of worshipers -- including families -- in the mosque.

    Thirty-nine people who were at the mosque during shooting were unharmed, Christine Coulombe, spokeswoman of National Police of Quebec, said.

    One person has been arrested, the department said.

    The Canadian province's premier, Philippe Couillard, called the shooting a terrorist act on Twitter.
     
