Bayelsa State Governor, the Honourable Seriake Dickson onTuesday expressed concern over the prevalence of cancer scourge in the state and the Niger Delta as a whole.
Governor Dickson made the remark when members of the Delta Ijaw Political Assembly (DIPA) led by the Delta State Deputy Governor, Evangelist …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NsO73d
Get More Nigeria Political News
Governor Dickson made the remark when members of the Delta Ijaw Political Assembly (DIPA) led by the Delta State Deputy Governor, Evangelist …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NsO73d
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]