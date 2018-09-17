The first trailer for Captain Marvel has been launched on the internet. Starring Brie Larson, Captain Marvel is the first female superhero movie from the Marvel conveyor belt: it features ex-pilot Carol Danvers who gains superpowers after an accident and joins an intergalactic team called Starforce. Captain Marvel is directed …
Read more via The Guardian – https://ift.tt/2pfUWdW
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via The Guardian – https://ift.tt/2pfUWdW
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]