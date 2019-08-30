The Anambra State Police Command on Thursday arrested suspected carjackers operating in the state and Delta State.
They were said to be in possession of no fewer than 150 handsets. A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the handsets were reasonably suspected to have been …
