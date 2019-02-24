Sports Carabao Cup final: Hasselbaink reveals why Man City will beat Chelsea – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Former Chelsea striker, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, has said they don’t stand a chance against Manchester City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, because there is no leadership in the team.

Hasselbaink, speaking with Sky Sports, however admits that the City clash and Wednesday’s Stamford Bridge date with Tottenham …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Nppfdr

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top