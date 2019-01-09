Sports Carabao Cup: Sarri reveals who caused Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham – Daily Post Nigeria

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, has blamed the referee for Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

The Italian slammed the use of the Video Assistant Referee in the first leg of their semi-final tie against Mauricio Pochettino side.....



