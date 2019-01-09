Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, has blamed the referee for Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.
The Italian slammed the use of the Video Assistant Referee in the first leg of their semi-final tie against Mauricio Pochettino side.....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2LWDQw4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Italian slammed the use of the Video Assistant Referee in the first leg of their semi-final tie against Mauricio Pochettino side.....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2LWDQw4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]