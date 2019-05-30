Entertainment Cardi B Apologizes To Her Fans For Cancelling Shows, Educates Critics On Why She Did A Plastic surgery – tooXclusive

#1
American female rapper and wife of Offset; Cardi B has apologized to her fans after she cancelled her performances from some shows she has lined up in the coming days.

You would be aware that Cardi B had a plastic surgery recently to remove fats from her body. She revealed that …


via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2JMGXZA

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top