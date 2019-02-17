The 26-year-old hip-hop star, Cardi B has emerged the first female solo winner of the best rap album Grammy after being honored for her debut effort Invasion of Privacy.
The Bronx-born hip-hop star was visibly emotional after her name was read out ahead of genre heavyweights Pusha …
via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2SCKG0x
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The Bronx-born hip-hop star was visibly emotional after her name was read out ahead of genre heavyweights Pusha …
via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2SCKG0x
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]