If someone told you 15 years ago that a song called "Twerk" would be stirring a political debate today, you might not believe them.
However, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, Cardi B used "Twerk" to clap back at a conservative columnist, who attempted to turn "leftists" against Cardi B’s appearance in the …
via Bustle – http://bit.ly/2FH9DRF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
However, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, Cardi B used "Twerk" to clap back at a conservative columnist, who attempted to turn "leftists" against Cardi B’s appearance in the …
via Bustle – http://bit.ly/2FH9DRF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]