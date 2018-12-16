Entertainment Cardi B Sends Mysterious Message After Offset Begs for Her Forgiveness – E! Online

#1
Did Cardi B just respond to Offset‘s emotional video that begged for her forgiveness? On Saturday night, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper posted a note on her Instagram Story in Spanish that said, "Pensando en ti pensando en mi."

That translates to "thinking of you thinking of …



via E! Online – https://ift.tt/2QxQ2ZS

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top