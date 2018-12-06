Cardi B welcomed baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus into the world back in July. And on Wednesday the Be Careful songstress’ gave followers their first look at the darling four-month-old on Instagram.
Cardi’s big baby reveal came just a day after she used social media to announce …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RAUWSf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Cardi’s big baby reveal came just a day after she used social media to announce …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RAUWSf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]