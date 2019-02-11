Cardi B brought her money moves to the 2019 Grammys, okurrr?! The hip-hop superstar hit the Staples Center stage on Sunday evening with one mission in mind:
to prove just why the Recording Academy recognized her with an impressive five nominations. Cardi …
via Top stories – Google News – https://eonli.ne/2Glgwse
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
to prove just why the Recording Academy recognized her with an impressive five nominations. Cardi …
via Top stories – Google News – https://eonli.ne/2Glgwse
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[99]