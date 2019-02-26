World Cardinal George Pell, Vatican treasurer and third most senior Catholic in the world has been found guilty of child sexual assault - LINDA IKEJIS BLOG

One of the most powerful men in the Roman Catholic Church, Australian Cardinal George Pell, 77, has been found guilty of multiple historical child sex offenses at a secret trial in Melbourne.
Pell is almost certain to face prison after a jury found him guilty of one charge of sexual penetration of a child and four charges of an indecent act with or in the presence of a child in the late 1990s.



