JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Cargo ship seized with cocaine worth more than $1BILLION on board is owned by JP Morgan - Mail Online

#1
A cargo ship that had 16.5 tons of cocaine worth more than $1 billion seized from it in Philadelphia in one of the largest drug busts in US history is owned by JP Morgan, it has emerged.

The $90 million MSC Gayane is owned by a transportation strategy fund …

ship.JPG

Read more via News | Mail Online – https://ift.tt/2JzOzvQ

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top