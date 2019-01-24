Congratulations to Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher! The singer welcomed her newborn son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, this week and took to her Twitter to share the exciting news alongside three photographs of her new baby with her family.
According to Underwood, Baby Jacob was born in the “wee hours of …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2FMZGlq
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to Underwood, Baby Jacob was born in the “wee hours of …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2FMZGlq
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]