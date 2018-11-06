Cassper Nyovest has been burnt too many times and so has devised a new strategy: he no longer actively engages with fans on his social media.
The South African rapper revealed this recently when a fan asked why he no longer debates with folks on Twitter and he responded, noting that …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2OsJSEC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The South African rapper revealed this recently when a fan asked why he no longer debates with folks on Twitter and he responded, noting that …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2OsJSEC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]