Catalonia Independence: Massive Pro-Spain Rally Hits Barcelona

Discussion in 'World News' started by Lequte, Oct 29, 2017

    On Sunday, a massive rally calling for Spanish unity began in Barcelona. This is 24 hours after Catalonia was stripped of its autonomy for declaring independence.

    The crowd at the rally were over 300,000.

    Many protesters chanted that sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who was dismissed as Spain's central government took control of Catalan institutions, should be jailed.

    A Belgian minister said he could get political asylum in Belgium.

    Spain has been gripped by a constitutional crisis since a referendum, organised by Mr Puigdemont's separatist government, was held earlier this month in defiance of a ruling by the Constitutional Court which had declared it illegal.

    The Catalan government said that of the 43% of potential voters who took part, 90% were in favour of independence.
     

    Oct 29, 2017
