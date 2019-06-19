Mathew Ndago-Manoso, Catholic archbishop of Kaduna diocese, says the Boko Haram sect is controlling parts of Borno state. Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Catholic Diocese Priests’ Association which held in Kaduna on Tuesday, Ndago-Manoso said the insurgents provide services to the part of the sate …
