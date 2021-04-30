Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
Catholic Bishops consider banning Joe Biden from taking Communions | Plus TV Africa
As concerns from the Catholic Church to Joe Biden’s ears to not legalize abortion have fallen on deaf ears, The Roman Catholic Church is considering placing a ban on US President over his move to grant abortion rights. Of course within religious doctrines, abortion must be considered as murder...
