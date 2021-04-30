  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

World Catholic Bishops consider banning Joe Biden from taking Communions – Plus TV Africa


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad

Catholic Bishops consider banning Joe Biden from taking Communions | Plus TV Africa

As concerns from the Catholic Church to Joe Biden’s ears to not legalize abortion have fallen on deaf ears, The Roman Catholic Church is considering placing a ban on US President over his move to grant abortion rights. Of course within religious doctrines, abortion must be considered as murder...
plustvafrica.com plustvafrica.com
 

Similar threads

K
World Russian President, Vladimir Putin finally congratulates Joe Biden – Plus TV
Replies
0
Views
745
Kayode Israel
K
K
World US President Joe Biden Stumbles As He Boards Air Force One – Channels Tv
Replies
0
Views
992
Kayode Israel
K
C
World US: Joe Biden reacts to President Trump’s impeachment – Daily Post Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
542
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
World In Photos: Joe Biden tumbles on the steps of Air Force One – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
767
Kayode Israel
K
K
World Joe Biden: How he won over 270 electoral college votes [State by state details ] – PM News
Replies
0
Views
632
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top