  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Catholic Church knocks Buhari for refusing to sign Electoral Bill – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
The Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, yesterday described as worrisome, the delay by President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law, the amended Electoral Act by the national assembly.

Buhari Catholic bishop decries IPOB’s call for boycott of 2019 polls The Head, Justice, Development Peace …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QnWbHP

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top