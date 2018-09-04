Yet-to-be-ascertained gunmen have abducted the Parish Priest of Emmanuel Catholic Church, Aragba, Oviri-Okpe, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State. The incident occurred less than 24 hours before a Catholic church building collapsed killing a teenager and scores injured at Adagbrasa-Ugolo in the same local government area …
