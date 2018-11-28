Business CBN boosts forex liquidity with $210m – BusinessDay

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, enhanced liquidity by intervening in the wholesale segment of the foreign exchange market, offering the sum of $100 million to dealers in that window.

In the latest round of intervention, which was made public …



