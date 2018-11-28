The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, enhanced liquidity by intervening in the wholesale segment of the foreign exchange market, offering the sum of $100 million to dealers in that window.
In the latest round of intervention, which was made public …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2Av05UD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In the latest round of intervention, which was made public …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2Av05UD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[89]