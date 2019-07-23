The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has licensed two new commercial banks and one non-interest bank, the apex bank announced yesterday.
A list of deposit money banks (DMBs) and financial holding companies operating in the country as at July 19, 2019, posted on its website yesterday shows that CBN …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/32NP2U6
Get more: Nigeria Business News
A list of deposit money banks (DMBs) and financial holding companies operating in the country as at July 19, 2019, posted on its website yesterday shows that CBN …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/32NP2U6
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]