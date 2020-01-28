Without the land border closure which fanned inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may not have been inclined to tighten credit.
But the apex bank has had to do just that, as curtailing excess liquidity has become necessary in taming inflation which has been on the rise …
Read more via Businessday NG – https://ift.tt/2Gun0D0
Get more: Nigeria Business News
But the apex bank has had to do just that, as curtailing excess liquidity has become necessary in taming inflation which has been on the rise …
Read more via Businessday NG – https://ift.tt/2Gun0D0
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]