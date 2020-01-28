Business CBN does heavy lifting for FG with CRR hike – Businessday NG

#1
Without the land border closure which fanned inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may not have been inclined to tighten credit.

But the apex bank has had to do just that, as curtailing excess liquidity has become necessary in taming inflation which has been on the rise …

border closure.JPG

Read more via Businessday NG – https://ift.tt/2Gun0D0

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top