Politics CBN: Emefiele Ruled Out For Second Term, Failed To Get Buhari’s Endorsement – Nairaland

#1
*Failed to get Buhari’s endorsement * Accused of plunging the country into recession *Three names already penciled down as possible replacement Investigation indicates that the current Governor of the Central Bank of Nigerian, CBN, Godwin Emefiele may be on his way out as inside sources has revealed that efforts …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/300zL0t

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[90]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top