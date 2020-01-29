The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has reacted to analysts’ projections concerning the devaluation of naira.
According to Emefiele’s recent stance, naira devaluation will not be happening anytime soon. Emefiele reportedly stated that Nigeria’s reserves level remained high and strong enough to be able to meet obligations …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/3aHaXQy
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to Emefiele’s recent stance, naira devaluation will not be happening anytime soon. Emefiele reportedly stated that Nigeria’s reserves level remained high and strong enough to be able to meet obligations …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/3aHaXQy
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]