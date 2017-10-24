Submit Post Advertise

Business CBN Injects $195m into Forex Market

Discussion in 'Business News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 24, 2017 at 1:54 PM. Views count: 71

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday injected the sum of $195 million into the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market.

    Figures obtained from the Bank indicated that the central bank offered $100 million to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while the small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) segment received the sum of $50 million.

    EmefieleCBN.jpg

    Those requiring foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and basic travel allowance (BTA), among others, were allocated the sum of $45 million.

    The central bank’s acting Director in charge of Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, confirmed the figures, saying that the Bank was confident that the level of transparency it had entrenched in the market would help the naira to sustain its steady run against the dollar and other major currencies around the world.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 24, 2017 at 1:54 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Injects $195m Forex
    1. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Naira Appreciates to N364/US$1 As CBN Injects $250m Into FX Market

      RemmyAlex, Sep 6, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,268
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 6, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Forex: CBN Injects $364m in Inter-Bank Market, to Crash Parallel Market

      RemmyAlex, Aug 16, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      404
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 16, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Business

      CBN Injects $195m into Forex Market

      RemmyAlex, Jul 18, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      555
      Mary Bola
      Jul 18, 2017
    4. Lequte
      Business

      CBN Intervenes to Stem Naira Depreciation, Injects $195m Into FX Market

      Lequte, Jul 4, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      312
      Lequte
      Jul 4, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Naira Expected To Firm Up As CBN Injects Another $418m Into FX Market

      RemmyAlex, Jun 14, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      9
      Views:
      751
      airstar
      Jun 16, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Business

      CBN Injects Another $482.6m into FX Market To Protect Naira

      RemmyAlex, May 31, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      433
      RemmyAlex
      May 31, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Naira Strengthens To 505/US$1 As CBN Injects $370m Into FX Market

      RemmyAlex, Feb 22, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,823
      RemmyAlex
      Feb 22, 2017

    Comments