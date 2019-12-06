Business CBN makes new appointment – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Ahmed Bello Umar as the new Director, Currency Operations. The appointment took effect Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Umar succeeds Priscilla Ekwueme Eleje, who bowed out same day having reached the statutory retirement age.......

cbn.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2RkVXAK

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top