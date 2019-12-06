The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Ahmed Bello Umar as the new Director, Currency Operations. The appointment took effect Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Umar succeeds Priscilla Ekwueme Eleje, who bowed out same day having reached the statutory retirement age.......
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2RkVXAK
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Umar succeeds Priscilla Ekwueme Eleje, who bowed out same day having reached the statutory retirement age.......
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2RkVXAK
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]