Business CBN Moves to Boost Financial Inclusion – Thisdaylive

#1
National Financial inclusion stakeholders in Nigeria, led by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will this Thursday and Friday gather for the launch of key policy documents aimed at facilitating the attainment of the financial inclusion target of 80 per cent by 2020.

The event would hold in Abuja. …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2MckmUr

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top