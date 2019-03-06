Business CBN Places Forex Restriction On Textile Materials – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has restricted access to foreign exchange for the importation of all types of textile materials with immediate effect.

The new restriction raises the list of items banned from accessing forex from the official windows to 43. CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2tTdYJv

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top