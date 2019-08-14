JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business CBN Plans Single-digit Interest Loan For Oil Palm Producers In SE/SS – Naijabizcom

#1
The Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday unveiled fresh plans to revive the palm oil value chain to enable the sector to generate foreign exchange and reduce the level of unemployment in the country.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, unveiled the strategies while speaking during a meeting with …

oil.jpg

Read more via Naijabizcom – https://ift.tt/2N0Nsso

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top