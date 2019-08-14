The Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday unveiled fresh plans to revive the palm oil value chain to enable the sector to generate foreign exchange and reduce the level of unemployment in the country.
The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, unveiled the strategies while speaking during a meeting with …
Read more via Naijabizcom – https://ift.tt/2N0Nsso
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, unveiled the strategies while speaking during a meeting with …
Read more via Naijabizcom – https://ift.tt/2N0Nsso
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]