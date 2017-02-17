Nigeria's central bank has disbursed $2.83 billion to critical sectors of the economy in December and January, it said in a statement on Thursday. The action is in an attempt to kickstart a struggling economy and alleviate a drought of foreign currency. CBN said it favoured the manufacturing, raw materials and agriculture sectors when disbursing the dollars in December and January, hoping to create employment and spur wealth creation. The raw materials sector received $609 million in December and $228 million in January. Manufacturing got $53 million in December and $71 million in January, the CBN statement said. Reuters