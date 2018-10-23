Unit MfB = N200m, State MFB = N1bn, National MFB =N5bn
After months of speculations that it was about to make the move, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced an increase in the minimum capital requirement for Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) in the country. In a …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Pg6qN8
Get more: Nigeria Business News
After months of speculations that it was about to make the move, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced an increase in the minimum capital requirement for Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) in the country. In a …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Pg6qN8
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]