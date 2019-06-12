Business CBN reports it has “floated” the Naira – Nairametrics

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared that Nigeria currency (Naira) exchange rate is now floated, which implies that the Naira exchange rate will now be fully determined by market forces of demand and supply.

According to the information obtained on the CBN website, the exchange rate …



Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2ZmvgfL

