The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Friday that it plans to boost its dollar sales to exchange bureaus, to avert further depreciation of the naira, after the currency weakened sharply on the black market on previous sessions.
The bank said it will introduce a …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2rfYCNL
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The bank said it will introduce a …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2rfYCNL
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]