Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for a second term.
It was reported that Buhari on Thursday nominated Emefiele for a second term....
Read more via Tori News – http://bit.ly/2Vo27TQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
It was reported that Buhari on Thursday nominated Emefiele for a second term....
Read more via Tori News – http://bit.ly/2Vo27TQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]