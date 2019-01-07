At this point, I'd be spending a lot on the PC. I'd be spending a lot of a good CPU and RAM and mobo.Throw in the fact that I need a good keyboard and peripherals, and have nothing, and when you look at the total cost of what I will need to buy (everything--PC, monitor, mechanical KB, headset, nice audio system, etc.) and basically going up to 1440p doesn't seem like a huge % bump in total cost.