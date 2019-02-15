Metro CCT adjourns Walter Onnoghen’s trial till March 11 – Plus TV Africa

The Chairman of the Code of Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar has adjourned the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on charges of non-declaration of assets, till March 11.

The tribunal chairman had earlier insisted on adjourning the matter till February 21 in …



