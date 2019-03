Ade Adesmoju, Abuja The trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on charges of non-declaration and false declaration of charges, started on Monday, with the tribunal admitting first set of exhibits. The exhibits tendered by the prosecution led by Mr. Aliyu Umar (SAN), were …Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2TJOQ7h Get More Nigeria Metro News