Metro CCT Trial: I Deserve An Apology From Buhari’s Presidency – Chief Justice Onnoghen – The Trent

#1
Walter Onnoghen, the suspended chief justice of Nigeria, CJN, on Friday, March 29, 2019, demanded an apology from the Federal Government for dragging him before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, for trial over his alleged failure to properly declare his assets. The CJN who …



Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2HOxtf1

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top