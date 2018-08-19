Politics CD demands improved infrastructure in Onitsha – Vanguard News

#1
The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has called on Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra to improve the state of public infrastructure in Onitsha, the state’s commercial hub.

Gov Obiano The National Publicity Secretary of CD, Mr Dede Uzor, via a statement made available to newsmen in Onitsha on Sunday, …



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2MWK6DN

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[293]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top