Entertainment CDQ: At 16, My Father Gave Me Condom For Sex

    The year 2008 is a memorable year for Popular indigenous rap artiste, CDQ. Series of activities that happened in the year including the lost of his father made the year a memorable one.


    Speaking with the Punch, the singer referred to his father as his best friend and confidant.


    “I was very close to my father who died in 2008. I learnt that he was in his office when he suddenly slumped and he was rushed to the hospital. He was in the hospital for some time before he finally died. His death really affected the family financially. Also, my father was our guide and he advised us on every life situation.


    “When I was 16, my father called me and said that he knew that at my age, I would be seeing girls. He gave me a condom and told me that if I must have sex, I should ensure I wear one. He made it known that he was against pre-marital sex but I should always protect myself if I must engage in the act. He also always advised that as a man, I should always ensure that I worked hard and earn money because by doing so, the ladies would chase me. I have really missed that intimacy and friendship I had with my dad. Also, there was the financial aspect. My father was the one that took care of his extended family. My father taught me not to depend on anybody,” the Sai Baba singer said.


    He also spoke about how he made a switch from banking industry to entertainment industry.


    “There is no one that would leave a bank job for music that would not be scared of the career change but at that time, I had a lot of pressure on me. I lost my father when I was still in school back then in 2008. That period was when Lagos State was doing road expansion so they broke the two shops my mother had on Alaba Expressway. I am the first child of my family so I had to fend for my family. I had a lot of people who depended on me, so it made the decision even tougher for me when Mastakraft advised me to leave the banking hall for the recording booth. I listened to his advice and took music seriously. He promised me that after six months, things would change in my life if I embraced music squarely and his prediction came to pass.
     

    Comments